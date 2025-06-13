Ten students from Sikkim’s Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) have returned after successfully completing a month-long Basic Mountaineering Course at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The group was part of a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting resilience, physical fitness, and life skills among tribal youth.

Held from May 13 to June 7, the training was conducted under a collaboration between the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and ABVIMAS. More than 50 students from various EMRS institutions across India took part, with the Sikkim team consisting of 10 students and one teacher escort.

Among the Sikkim participants, Class XII student Tsheteez Limboo stood out by securing the Best Student award across the entire batch—a recognition that placed him and the Sikkim contingent in the national spotlight.

The course covered core mountaineering skills such as rock climbing, rope work, survival techniques, and high-altitude trekking. Designed to test physical endurance and mental strength, the program encouraged students to push personal limits and build teamwork under demanding conditions.

This marks the third consecutive year that EMRS Sikkim has sent students for the program, reinforcing a pattern of strong performance and sustained participation.

The students returned to Sikkim on June 10. Officials from the state’s Social Welfare Department acknowledged their achievement as a promising example of how targeted educational programs can help tribal youth build confidence, adaptability, and broader aspirations.