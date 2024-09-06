The Trishakti Corps conducted a veterinary camp at Tsomgo under its "Operation Sadbhavana" community outreach programme.

The annual event is part of the Indian Army's efforts to support local communities by providing essential medical care for livestock, particularly yaks, which are vital to the livelihoods of local herders.

Veterinary experts at the camp treated various health issues affecting yaks, such as leg sores, skin infections, eye conditions, and fever. These specialised treatments are crucial as these ailments are specific to yaks and require targeted care. The camp offered medicines and treatment to address and prevent these issues.

Further, the camp included educational sessions for yak owners on proper handling and feeding practices to enhance livestock health. Given Tsomgo's remote location and limited access to veterinary services, the initiative played a crucial role in ensuring that local yaks receive necessary care, supporting the community's way of life.