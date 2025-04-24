On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day 2025, Tseten Tashi Bhutia, former minister and Chief Advisor of the BJP Sikkim unit as well as Convenor of SIBLAC, raised serious concerns regarding the reduced reservation for the Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) community in the Panchayat system.

While extending warm greetings on this important day that celebrates grassroots democracy and local self-governance, Bhutia also expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current state government’s policy decision.

Bhutia said that the reservation for the BL community in Sikkim’s Panchayati Raj system has been brought down to just 8 percent. He described this reduction as both “deliberate” and “drastic.” He said it directly goes against the protections guaranteed to the Sikkimese people under Article 371F of the Constitution, which was specifically included during the 36th Amendment to safeguard Sikkim’s unique identity and the political rights of its indigenous communities.

“This is not just a policy change,” Bhutia said. “It is a serious violation of our rights. It undermines the very foundation of representation that our community stands on.”



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He further urged the 12 Bhutia-Lepcha MLAs and the 1 Sangha MLA in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly to break their silence and clarify their positions publicly. Bhutia questioned their continued silence, reminding them that they hold their positions today due to the reserved seats that exist for the BL and Sangha communities.

“If the same 8% formula were applied to the Sikkim Assembly,” he said, “the BL community would be reduced to only two seats. This would destroy our rightful representation.”

He called on these elected representatives to be transparent and accountable to the very people who voted them into power. According to Bhutia, this is not just a question of numbers, but of dignity, fairness, and constitutional protection. He asked why these MLAs were not speaking up and standing with their community at a time when their rights were being weakened.

“As we celebrate a day dedicated to the principles of democracy and people’s participation,” he said, “we must also protect the legal and constitutional framework that ensures every community has a voice.”

He said: “Let us come together to reaffirm our commitment to democratic values and the constitutional rights of all Sikkimese people. Sarva Mangalam.”