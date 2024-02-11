This year's Tulsi Kashyap Memorial Award has been awarded to noted writer Dr. Jiwan Namdung. The award was given to the noted Nepali writer at a ceremony that was held at the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Bhawan in Gangtok to mark the 85nd birth anniversary of Tulsi Kashyap.

The award was presented to writer Dr. Namdung for his work "27 Salka Hamra 7 Sahityakar" an anthology of 7 literary personalities.

Dr. Namdung has 84 books in his name which includes Poems, Novels and Short stories. He hails from Munda Kothi Tea garden, Darjeeling, and is already a winner of the prestigious Academy award.

Today's programme was attended under the chairmanship of Hari Dhungel, President Sikkim Sahitya Parisad, with chief guest, Translator and Writer Subash Deepak, and many other literary figures.

The programme was held under the joint auspices of Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim and Tulsiram Sharma Kashyap Foundation. Every year Tulsiram Sharma Kashyap Foundation selects one poet for the Tulsi Kashyap Memorial Award.