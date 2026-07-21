Sikkim tunnel tragedy: Death toll rises to 10 as rescue operation continues

The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction tunnel at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim's Namchi district rose to 10 on Tuesday, July 21, while rescue teams continued operations amid hazardous conditions inside the tunnel.

According to Namchi Police, 10 bodies had been recovered till 9.30 a.m. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while three bodies are yet to be identified and have been sent to Singtam District Hospital and STNM Hospital.

Among those identified are four workers from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and one each from Assam, Punjab, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and Namchi in Sikkim.

The incident occurred on Monday when a landslide caused the collapse of the ADIT-3 tunnel at the project site in Samardung, Jholungey, trapping 25 workers and project officials inside.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said he was closely monitoring the rescue operation.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the workers who have lost their lives. The thoughts and prayers of the entire State are with the bereaved families," he said.

The Chief Minister said teams from the Namchi district administration, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), Sikkim Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pakyong and Siliguri, along with other specialised agencies, were continuing efforts to recover those trapped inside the tunnel.

Tamang also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him to enquire about the rescue operation and assured the State of all possible assistance from the Centre.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's assurance and words of compassion had provided strength to the people of Sikkim during the crisis.

He said he had directed all departments and agencies concerned to expedite rescue efforts, provide every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the highest standards of safety during the operation.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the presence of suspected gas inside the tunnel. Officials said several rescue personnel experienced dizziness and lost consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers.

The gas is believed to have emanated naturally from underground rock formations disturbed by the landslide, further complicating rescue efforts.

Authorities said the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continue.