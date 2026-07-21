Sikkim tunnel tragedy: Death toll rises to 20; 5 workers still trapped as PM announces ex-gratia

The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction tunnel at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project in Sikkim's Namchi district rose to 20 on July 21, with five workers still trapped more than 24 hours after a suspected methane gas explosion triggered the disaster.

According to Namchi Superintendent of Police Sonam D. Bhutia, 25 workers, including project officials, were trapped inside the tunnel at Samardung shortly after 1 pm on Monday. Of them, 20 have been confirmed dead, while search and rescue operations are continuing to reach the remaining five workers.

"So far, 12 bodies have been recovered, while seven victims have been identified. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the remaining deceased," the SP said.

NHPC said the accident was caused by a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped inside rock formations, which led to an explosion and filled the tunnel with dense fumes and toxic gases, severely hampering rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the accident site and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for every injured person. He also announced that the state government would constitute a special committee to investigate the cause of the methane gas explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister to review the situation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured worker from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

A specialised mining rescue team from West Bengal has joined the operation, working alongside personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, NHPC and other agencies.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Tamang jointly visited the site, where they reviewed rescue operations and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. They also instructed NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta to expedite compensation for the victims.

The governor and chief minister further directed the Namchi district administration to establish a dedicated facilitation mechanism at Rangpo for the identification of the deceased and to provide assistance to families, particularly those from outside Sikkim.

The tragedy was also mourned in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, where members observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased workers.

Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang chaired a high-level review meeting in Namchi with Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, district officials, rescue agencies, NHPC representatives, Patel Engineering Ltd, and officials from West Bengal. He instructed all agencies to prioritise identification of the deceased and emphasised the judicious use of the available oxygen supply to ensure the safe and uninterrupted continuation of rescue operations.

The tunnel collapse has emerged as one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Sikkim in recent years, with rescue teams continuing to battle hazardous conditions inside the tunnel in their efforts to reach the remaining trapped workers.