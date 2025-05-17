As Sikkim marked 50 years of statehood, a new report confirmed the presence of 21 endangered snow leopards in the remote mountain regions of North and West Sikkim. This marks the first official count of snow leopards in the state and highlights its ecological significance in the eastern Himalayas.

The report was released by the Forest and Environment Department of Sikkim along with WWF-India. It is the result of two years of hard work by scientists, who used camera traps to track and study the snow leopards. These cameras were set up in the high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, where snow leopards live in the wild.

The study was done very carefully, step by step, to avoid disturbing the animals.

To mark this discovery, the state government also introduced a new wildlife mascot; a snow leopard named “Kuzu.” The mascot is a symbol of Sikkim’s strong focus on protecting animals and nature.

“This is not just a scientific success,” said Pradeep Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department. “It shows how Sikkim’s policies and local efforts are helping our forests and wildlife to flourish.” He also shared an interesting fact ; a camera trap had once captured both a Royal Bengal tiger and a snow leopard in the same area. This is very rare and proves that Sikkim is rich in biodiversity.

The announcement came on the same day that Sikkim celebrated its Golden Jubilee; 50 years since it officially became a state of India in 1975. Sikkim had earlier enjoyed protectorate status after India’s independence, and joined the Union through a referendum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Sikkim on this special occasion. He posted on social media, “Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper.”