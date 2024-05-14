A two-day workshop on Tourism Awareness - Destination Development Activity (DDMA) for Gangtok in collaboration with District Administration, Gangtok under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 commenced at the conference hall of Tourism & Aviation Department, Sikkim, on May 14.

The workshop was organised by Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim.

The workshop was attended by C S Rao, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Prerna Chamling, Additional Secretary cum Administrator, Institute of Hotel Management, Neeraj Pradhan, Principal Chief Engineer, Satya Prakash Rai, Additional Chief Engineer and also the Nodal Officer for Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Vijeta Chettri, Assistant Director, Hospitality, Anurag Asthana, Manager, Ministry of Tourism, officials from Tourism & Aviation Department and Tourism Stakeholders, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, (TAAS) Sikkim Hotel and Restaurants Association,(SHRA) Homestay Association of Sikkim, (HAS) Sikkim United Travel Organisation, (SUTO) Sikkim Tourist Guide Association (STGA) and Sikkim Amanture Mountaineering Association (SAMA) as participants.

Under the Ministry of Tourism, the programme is under Destination Development Management Activities (DDMA) for Gangtok, under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

CS Rao, in his brief address, majorly emphasised on Gangtok Cultural Village at Namli, Gangtok which will be constructed on 4.5 acres of land to showcase Sikkim’s diverse communities through cultural huts, an Organic Haat, a Flora Fantasy Zone, a Zen Garden, a riverside walkway, and a kids' play area.

Subsequently, he also mentioned about the Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster, Gyalshing in Sikkim.

He informed that these projects are to be implemented within two years calling it a 'golden opportunity' for the development of Sikkim tourism.

Additionally, the two projects symbolise celebration of Sikkim's vibrant communities, focusing on sustainable development and local tourism.

Thereafter, he also suggested participants to analyse the issues and to emerge with impactful ideas for progressive growth in tourism sector in coming future.

Vijeta Chettri, in her address, highlighted the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach.

Earlier, addressing the programme, Prerna Chamling, focused on the scheme as the second phase of implementation and evolving the infrastructure and consolidation of development of theme based Tourist Circuits.

During the inaugural programme, a special session was also held which covered on various topics, like Importance of Tourism and its promotion by Information and Publicity Section, RAPs and PAPs by Permit Cell, Foreigner’s Registration Office, Gangtok and Tourist Football and Data by Statistics Cell.