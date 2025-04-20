Sikkim's Under-14 cricket team will commence their journey in the North East Little Master Trophy with the opening match against Tripura.

The tournament, being held in Assam, brings together the best young cricketing talents from across the Northeastern states and promises to be a platform where young players will get a chance to showcase their talent and represent their state with pride.

The Sikkim Cricket Association has officially announced an 18-member squad for the tournament. The team is filled with young and enthusiastic players who are looking forward to making a mark.

Osum Chettri has been named the captain of the side, while Raunak Kumar Yadav will be supporting him as the vice-captain.

These youngsters have been working hard in training sessions under the guidance of a dedicated coaching staff. The head coach, Nayan Tshring Bhutia, along with assistant coach Mandup Bhutia, strength and conditioning coach Bijay Subba, physio Somanm Yangzam Sherpa, and team manager Esther Seeju Tamang, have been closely involved in preparing the boys for the challenges ahead.

Here is the complete list of players who will represent Sikkim in the tournament:

Team members:

Osum Chettri (Captain) Raunak Kumar Yadav (Vice-Captain) MD Sakhil Tshegyal Zangpo Bhutia Satyam Pradhan Ayush Ghimiray Ayush Chaudary Siddharth Sharma Subhamdeep Mothay Ashish Rawat Abhimanu Sharma Seeraj Pradhan Chingzong Lepcha Sushant Das Rai Divyesh Chettri Asish Gautam Vikash Kumar Prasad Aomtsur Gyalchen Lepcha

Support staff includes: Nayan Tshring Bhutia – Head Coach; Mandup Bhutia – Assistant Coach; Bijay Subba – Strength & Conditioning Coach; Somanm Yangzam Sherpa – Physio; and Esther Seeju Tamang – Manager.

The tournament is not only a great opportunity for the young cricketers to gain match experience but also to develop their skills, learn team spirit, and compete at a higher level.