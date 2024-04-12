Sikkim has witnessed a significant drop in its unemployment rate, plummeting below 2.5 per cent following recent job allotments.

This development comes as a beacon of hope amidst the broader economic challenges faced by various regions across the country.

According to a recent report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development, Sikkim's unemployment rate has seen a remarkable decline, marking a turning point in the state's employment landscape.



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The data released on April 10, 2024, highlights the effectiveness of strategic job distribution initiatives in addressing unemployment woes.

The report further throws light on the contrasting scenario in other Indian states, with Goa, Kerala, and Haryana struggling with comparatively higher unemployment rates.

The unemployment figures across Indian states reveal a diverse spectrum of challenges and opportunities, with Goa, Kerala and Haryana ranking among the states with the highest unemployment rates.