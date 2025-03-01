Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, who is in Sikkim for his maiden two-day visit, chaired a high-level review meeting on cooperative societies, emphasising the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector for the benefit of local communities on February 28.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to enhance cooperative societies, particularly in promoting Sikkim’s organic brand through schemes such as the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), National Cooperative Lending Authority (NCLA), and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

He was accorded a warm welcome by Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba, along with senior officials, including CS Rao, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Aviation Department; Dr. Mangal Jit Rai, Chairman of SICUN; Gloria Namchu, Secretary of the Cooperation Department; Prakash Chettri, Secretary of the Tourism and Aviation Department; Jabi Thapa, Principal Registrar of the Cooperation Department; Tushar G. Nikhare, District Collector of Gangtok; Phadung Bhutia, CEO of SICUN; and KP Sharma, Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) SICUN. Additional registrars and officials from SICUN were also present at the event.

During the meeting, Minister Indra Hang Subba extended a warm welcome to the minister on behalf of the state and thanked the Government of India for its continued focus on the development of the Northeast, particularly Sikkim. He also appreciated the efforts of the Cooperation Department and SICUN in organizing the review session and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to concrete development initiatives.

One of the key topics raised during the meeting was the restructuring of Pakyong Airport and other demands put forth by the state. The Minister assured that he would notify the Government of India regarding these issues and encouraged the state government to submit proposals for developmental projects, promising full cooperation from the Centre.

SICUN Chairman Mangal Jit Rai commended the Minister’s innovative ideas, such as the promotion of e-vehicles in cities like Pune, and stressed the importance of central guidance in advancing cooperative societies in Sikkim.

Gloria Namchu, Secretary of the Cooperation Department, thanked the Minister for his visit and lauded the central government’s continued support for the growth of cooperatives in the state. She expressed hope that the assistance would persist in strengthening the sector.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was delivered by Phadung Bhutia and KP Sharma, providing insights into SICUN’s infrastructure, board composition, development programs, cooperative society membership, e-market portal, and progress achieved through state and central government schemes.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, is accompanied by Vrishal Yelegaonkar, Additional PS, and Vinod Satav, APS.

The first day of the visit concluded with the review meeting, while the second day will include a tour of Pakyong District to inspect various projects under the Tourism and Aviation Department.