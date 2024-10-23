Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a comprehensive review of major highway projects across three northeastern states, signalling a push to accelerate infrastructure development in the region.

The minister examined 21 National Highway projects spanning 309 kilometres in Sikkim during high-level meetings with state officials and Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta. Sikkim Roads Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal joined the discussions on boosting connectivity while maintaining sustainability.

"Our collective efforts aim to enhance connectivity across the region, which is crucial for driving economic growth and transforming Sikkim’s infrastructure for long-term progress," Gadkari said, emphasising the need for rapid execution without compromising cost efficiency.

Moving to Mizoram, Gadkari reviewed 24 highway projects covering 572 kilometres alongside Chief Minister Lal Duhoma. The minister stressed that enhanced road connectivity would catalyse the state's development goals. "These efforts aim to enhance connectivity across the state, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the long-term transformation of Mizoram's infrastructure for its overall progress," he added.

The infrastructure push extended to Meghalaya, where Chief Minister Conrad Sangma participated in evaluating 21 National Highway projects stretching 458 kilometres. Gadkari highlighted how improved road networks would strengthen the state's economic prospects.

Together, these projects represent a significant infrastructure investment in the Northeast, with over 1,300 kilometres of National Highways under development across the three states. The initiative aims to address longstanding connectivity challenges while promoting sustainable development in the region.