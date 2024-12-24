80 people in Sikkim's Gangtok were handed over appointment letters during the 'Rozgar Mela 2024' held on December 23.

Union minister Prataprao Jadhav handed over the appointment letters, according to officials.

“The youths getting appointment letters today should take responsibility towards national development seriously," he said.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health & Family Welfare also urged the new appointees to work hard and contribute towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022 with an aim to provide meaningful opportunities to youths for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment.

A Rozgar Mela is a kind of job fair where employers and job seekers meet to connect and explore employment opportunities. It provides a platform for direct recruitment through interviews and applications. These events are often hosted in spacious venues, with employers having individual booths for interaction with candidates.