The Union Tourism Ministry has raised concerns about 'exploitative' cab and permit rates in Sikkim in a letter to the state's tourism and civil aviation department.

The letter, sent by the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of the ministry on May 13, cited several complaints lodged by tourists visiting the Himalayan state.

K.P. Wasnik, a former additional commissioner of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, also filed a complaint after visiting Sikkim and Darjeeling with his family.

He highlighted issues such as exploitative pricing for permits, safety concerns at tourist spots, lack of amenities and exorbitant car rental charges.

Wasnik suggested that the government should issue permits online and fix car rental rates to prevent the exploitation of visitors.



Also Read: Sikkim's prime attraction Gurudongmar Lake remains inaccessible due to safety concerns

Those in the tourism industry in the region expressed hope that the ministry's letter would prompt action from the Sikkim government.

Tourists visiting Sikkim this season have been unable to visit the state's prime attraction, Gurudongmar Lake, due to ongoing safety concerns.

The stunning high-altitude lake remains off-limits following the impact of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Lachung and Lachen, usually buzz with activity during the peak tourist seasons from March to May and October to December.

This year, however, while Lachung and surrounding areas have welcomed tourists, Lachen and its environs including the famed Gurudongmar Lake, have not seen any visitors.

Despite the influx of over 4 lakh tourists to Sikkim since January – with 3 lakh arriving in the first quarter alone – the scenic route to Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake remains closed. The ongoing risk posed by frequent landslides has necessitated this restriction.