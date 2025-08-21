Sikkim University cancels student’s admission over misconduct and indiscipline

Sikkim University has cancelled the provisional admission of a first-semester commerce student, Raj Shekhar Yadav, following a complaint of serious misconduct and breach of discipline.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the complaint against Yadav was filed jointly by faculty members of the Department of Commerce and the Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA). A disciplinary committee constituted under Ordinance OC-12 inquired into the matter and found him guilty of violating the university’s code of conduct.



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The inquiry report stated that Yadav had posted objectionable, indecent, and derogatory remarks in the departmental WhatsApp group between August 14 and 16, 2025. His conduct was deemed disrespectful towards national occasions, including the Independence Day celebrations, and showed disregard for the Nepali language and community.

Taking into consideration the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, the Vice-Chancellor exercised powers under the Sikkim University Act and Ordinance OC-12 to cancel Yadav’s admission with immediate effect.

The order has been circulated to the Vice-Chancellor’s office, Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deans, Head of Departments, and members of the disciplinary committee.