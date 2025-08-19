Sikkim University student body condemns offensive remarks against Nepali community, demands disciplinary action

The Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) has issued a strong condemnation of derogatory remarks allegedly made by a student, Raj Shekhar, against the Nepali-speaking community and India's Independence Day celebrations. The incident reportedly occurred in the official WhatsApp group of the Department of Commerce, sparking controversy amongst the students.

According to SUSA, the first-semester M.Com student described the Nepali language as a "foreign country’s language" and suggested that speakers should "go to Nepal." The association deemed these comments "deeply insulting" to the Nepali-speaking population, a significant part of Sikkim's cultural identity. Furthermore, the student questioned the importance of Independence Day, suggesting regular classes should be held on 15 August, which SUSA interpreted as an affront to the sacrifices made by India's freedom fighters and national unity.

In a press release, SUSA criticised the statements as "divisive and harmful to peace and harmony within the university." The association highlighted that Nepali is widely spoken in Sikkim and is listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. SUSA has lodged a formal complaint to the Vice Chancellor and Registrar, urging an inquiry and disciplinary action against the student involved. "Our stand is clear—we will not tolerate any insult to the linguistic and cultural identity of the Nepali-speaking community or attempts to undermine India’s unity," stressed SUSA President Anup Regmi.

The general secretary and spokesperson of SUSA, Thendup Namgyal Bhutia, echoed these sentiments, warning that the incident reflects "a dangerous mindset" that needs addressing. He further stated, "The values of respect, inclusiveness, and patriotism are non-negotiable inside our campus." The association called for respect and harmony among students, emphasising the diverse backgrounds represented at Sikkim University.

SUSA's appeal extends to the broader student community, urging them to maintain mutual respect and uphold peaceful coexistence. They emphasised that "Sikkim University is a space where students from diverse backgrounds come together to learn. We must celebrate this diversity, not let hatred divide us." This comes as part of a broader call for unity and cultural respect within the university environment.

The university administration is expected to respond to the formal complaint and evaluate the situation to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future. The incident has highlighted the importance of fostering an inclusive and respectful academic atmosphere, aligning with the core values promoted by SUSA.