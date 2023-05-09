Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) has declared a pen down protest on May 10, 2023, due to the failure of the university administration in providing a centralised and subsidised canteen at the place it was and other issues related to the student fraternity of Sikkim University. The decision was made after a meeting with departmental representatives.

SUSA has requested the entire student fraternity of Sikkim University to boycott classes and assemble in front of Teesta Central Library at 10:30 AM.

The protest should be conducted peacefully and the association has urged students to abide by their orders and stay together.