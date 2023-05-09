Sikkim University students call for protest over lack of centralized and subsidized canteen, other issues
SUSA has requested the entire student fraternity of Sikkim University to boycott classes and assemble in front of Teesta Central Library at 10:30 AM.
Advertisement
Sikkim University students call for protest over lack of centralized and subsidized canteen, other issues
Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) has declared a pen down protest on May 10, 2023, due to the failure of the university administration in providing a centralised and subsidised canteen at the place it was and other issues related to the student fraternity of Sikkim University. The decision was made after a meeting with departmental representatives.
SUSA has requested the entire student fraternity of Sikkim University to boycott classes and assemble in front of Teesta Central Library at 10:30 AM.
The protest should be conducted peacefully and the association has urged students to abide by their orders and stay together.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today