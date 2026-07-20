Sikkim University students hold peaceful solidarity gatherings backing Sonam Wangchuk, seek education reforms

The Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) on July 20 organised peaceful solidarity gatherings at its Gangtok and Yangang campuses in support of education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk and to express concern over issues affecting India's education sector.

Students and research scholars participated in the gatherings, voicing solidarity with students, researchers and youth in Delhi who have been raising concerns over transparency, accountability and equity in the country's education system through peaceful democratic protests.

In a statement, SUSA said the events were organised to acknowledge the efforts and struggles of those advocating for a fair and transparent education system.

The association said the gatherings were conducted peacefully and responsibly, reaffirming its commitment to democratic values, constructive dialogue and the collective welfare of students.

The demonstrations concluded without any untoward incident.