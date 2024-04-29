The Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) has lodged a serious complaint against the administration of the New STNM Hospital in Sokeygang, Sikkim following an incident of alleged medical negligence.

The association alleged that the hospital's negligence has resulted in dire consequences for one of its members Rohan Giri, a student of the Department of Law at Sikkim University, Gangtok.

According to the formal complaint addressed to the Director of STNM Hospital, Giri was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on April 22 evening. Concerned relatives rushed him to the hospital after finding him unresponsive with the right side of his body showing no signs of movement. Despite this critical condition, the initial medical examination conducted at the hospital reportedly failed to identify any serious issues.

The association also claimed that Giri's family faced numerous challenges during his stay at the hospital including a lack of proper diagnostic procedures and inadequate medical care. They said that a CT scan conducted at the hospital was not thorough with only a portion of the necessary scans recorded. Additionally, when the family requested a referral for further treatment, they were allegedly denied by the hospital staff.

Anukul Limboo, President of SUSA expressed concern over the incident stating the importance of adequate medical facilities and proper care, particularly in a multispecialty hospital like STNM. He criticised the hospital for its failure to provide timely and appropriate medical assistance to Giri.

Sumiran Giri, a member of the victim's family, recounted the events leading up to Giri's transfer to another hospital, stating that despite initial assurances of normalcy from the hospital, Giri's condition deteriorated rapidly. It was only after transferring him to Siliguri Hospital that he was diagnosed with a major brain stroke and heart problems.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim University Students' Association has also demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged medical negligence at STNM Hospital demanding the authorities to take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents in the future. They have also called for better patient care and accountability within the healthcare system of Sikkim.

On the other hand, Dr D B Bista PCC cum Director (Admin) said we have received the memorandum and inquiry committee will be constituted and matter to be handed over to the state medical board.