Sikkim University students raise concerns over VC's OSD appointment amid irregularities linked to Tezpur University

The Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) has voiced strong and urgent concerns over the recent appointment of Dr Braja Bandhu Mishra as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor, calling the decision “deeply troubling” and “procedurally questionable” in light of the controversies surrounding his previous tenure at Tezpur University.

Dr Mishra, who earlier served as the Finance Officer of Tezpur University, has been the subject of serious allegations of financial irregularities, continued legal scrutiny, and months-long student protests that drew national attention. According to media reports and campus accounts, Dr. Mishra allegedly stopped attending office soon after the agitation at Tezpur intensified.

SUSA says its concerns were amplified by the manner in which Dr Mishra was appointed. The decision, reportedly cleared by the Executive Council (EC) entirely through email circulation, was taken without any formal meeting, detailed deliberation, or transparent presentation of the candidate’s background.

Students argue that the absence of procedural transparency raises significant questions about the due diligence exercised by the administration—especially at a time when several key posts at Sikkim University, including Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, and Librarian, remain vacant.

“This type of appointment—taken without consultation and at a time of major administrative gaps—undermines institutional accountability,” the student body said.

The students’ association has expressed particular concern that an individual facing allegations of financial impropriety has been inducted into a sensitive advisory role that involves assisting the Vice-Chancellor on administrative and financial matters.

“Bringing someone under active scrutiny into such a critical position without demonstrating thorough verification is deeply unsettling,” SUSA said in its statement. “This puts at risk not only the integrity of the office but also the credibility of Sikkim University as a whole.”

SUSA noted that students expect the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and accountability in all decisions involving public institutions. The appointment, they said, has shaken confidence in the administration’s commitment to these values.

SUSA has called on the university administration to issue a comprehensive explanation detailing:

1) The rationale behind Dr. Mishra’s appointment

2) The verification procedures undertaken

3) Whether standard recruitment norms and transparent processes were followed

4) Why the Executive Council relied solely on email-based approval for such a key administrative decision

The association emphasised that decisions of this nature must involve “proper scrutiny, consultation, and open communication with stakeholders.”

Reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding student welfare and institutional integrity, SUSA stated it will continue to monitor developments closely and advocate for an administrative environment grounded in transparency and responsibility.

“Our commitment is to ensure that Sikkim University remains a space where integrity, accountability, and fairness guide every institutional decision,” SUSA said.