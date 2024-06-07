In a significant event held at the mini conference hall of the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, Paryatan Bhawan, Tadong, Sikkim, a book handing program took place on June 1, 2024. Chaired by the Principal Secretary of Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, C.S Rao, (IFS), the program witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries and representatives.

Among the distinguished attendees were representatives from the Botanical Survey of India, including Dr. Rajib Gogoi, Scientist, ‘F’ & Head of Office, and Dr. J.H Franklin Benjamin, Scientist, ‘D’, along with Norbu Sherpa, Sr. Preservation Assistant from Sikkim Himalayan Regional Centre, Gangtok. Additional government officials such as Director (Accounts), T&CAv, Binod Sharma, and Additional Secretary-II, Dr. Prerna Chamling, were also present.

The focal point of the event was the unveiling of the book titled “A Southern Silk Route, Sikkim & Kalimpong - Wildflowers and Landscapes”. This publication, which intricately explores the social, cultural, and political dimensions of Sikkim's historic silk route, garnered praise from the Principal Secretary. The book, spanning nearly 600 colorful pages with an average of 3-4 photographs per page and over 100 center spreads, promises to be an invaluable resource for understanding the history, ethnography, culture, religion, science, and trade of Sikkim.

Dr. Rajib Gogoi, in his address, expressed gratitude to the department for organizing the program and highlighted the significance of the book in documenting the rich flora of the region. Emphasizing the role of the Botanical Survey of India in surveying and inventorying plant resources, he underscored the importance of the book in promoting tourism and enriching knowledge about Sikkim's biodiversity.

The highlight of the ceremony was the formal handover of the book to Principal Secretary C.S Rao for its promotion through the Tourism sector. In his closing remarks, Rao stressed the importance of preserving Sikkim's rich biological and cultural diversity and commended the team for their diligent work in bringing this important piece of history to light.

The book, with its comprehensive exploration of the Silk Route's significance and its vibrant depiction of Sikkim's flora, is poised to serve as a valuable resource for tourism stakeholders, scholars, and students alike, offering deeper insights into the unique regions of the state.

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