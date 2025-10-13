Sikkim unveils ‘Connect to CM’ platform for direct public access to government

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 13 introduced the ‘Connect to CM’ platform at Samman Bhawan, a new system that allows residents to directly reach the Chief Minister’s Office for grievances, feedback, and service-related queries. The move is aimed at improving transparency and ensuring faster response to citizen concerns.

Under the initiative, people can contact the CM’s Office by calling 80016-81188 or 93327-81188 between 10:30 am and 4:00 pm daily, including holidays. The service is designed to make the government more accessible and accountable to the public.

Tamang said the platform reflects the vision of “Aangan Ma Sarkar” — taking governance to people’s doorsteps — and marks a shift toward participatory administration.

Alongside this, he launched the Chief Minister Schemes Integrated Management System to streamline the tracking and delivery of welfare schemes under the CMO.

The Chief Minister added that both initiatives aim to “connect the unconnected” and ensure every citizen’s voice is heard within the state’s governance framework.