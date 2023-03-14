Sikkim, the picturesque state in northeastern India, is gearing up to host two meetings as part of India's G20 Presidency. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled a landmark monument at M.G Marg in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, on March 14.

In a post on his official Facebook account, CM Tamang said, "Sikkim is honored to host two meetings as a part of India's G20 Presidency. The government of Sikkim and the Sikkimese people wholeheartedly welcome all the dignitaries to our beloved state."

The G20 meetings are scheduled to be held from March 16 to 19, 2023. During the meetings, Sikkim will showcase its expertise in organic farming, industrialization, and tourism. The state government has planned for topical discussions on the mentioned three topics.

Sikkim is known for its unique brand of tourism, which focuses on sustainability and eco-friendliness. The state has been promoting organic farming and has set a target of becoming a fully organic state by 2025. Sikkim is also making strides in industrialization, with the government keen on attracting investment in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, hospitality, and food processing.

The landmark monument unveiled by CM Tamang is a symbol of Sikkim's progress and development. The monument features an inscription that reads "Sikkim: Land of Progress and Prosperity."

With the G20 meetings just around the corner, Sikkim is ready to welcome the world and showcase its unique blend of culture, nature, and development.

Earlier on March 2, The G'20 B20 meeting, aimed at fostering multilateral business partnerships was held in Aizawl in Mizoram. The summit was graced by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The meeting was attended by several policymakers, think tanks, business leaders, CEOs, and senior executives representing businesses of the G20 and allied countries along with representatives of several multilateral organizations. The conference brough together 48 business delegates and 17 diplomats from 17 countries, including the US, Germany, China, France, and Japan.