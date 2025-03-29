Sikkim's most anticipated cultural and tourism festival, the 'Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025,' kicked off on March 29 with the unveiling of its official logo in Gangtok.

The festival, themed "Nature, Culture, and Sports," will be held from April 11 to 16, under the patronage of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by MLA Riksal Dorjee Bhutia, the Patron of the organising committee, who formally revealed the logo in the presence of several dignitaries, including Political Secretary to HCM Bikash Basnet, Press Secretary to HCM Yougan Tamang, OSD to HCM Karma Subba, Former MLA TT Bhutia, Former Chairperson & General Secretary of the organising committee Bishnu Sharma, along with key committee members and stakeholders.

The logo of Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025 represents more than just a festival emblem — it embodies Sikkim’s rich spiritual, cultural, and historical heritage. At its center is Zengala (Mahakala), the guardian deity of Sikkim, revered in Buddhist scriptures for protection and wisdom. This imagery symbolizes the resilience, devotion, and cultural pride of the people of Sikkim.

Under the visionary leadership of CM Tamang, the festival is expected to be a landmark event, coinciding with 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood within India. It aims to boost tourism, celebrate cultural heritage, and promote adventure sports, making it one of Northeast India’s premier cultural and tourism festivals.

The festival promises a diverse range of activities, catering to culture enthusiasts, sports lovers, adventure seekers, and entrepreneurs. Some of the key attractions include:

Chief Minister’s Volleyball Gold Cup Tournament & Intrastate Volleyball Tournament Traditional and Rural Sporting Events MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) Competitions Fashion Show & Mr. & Miss Cho-Dzo Pageant Maenamla Trail Run & Strongest Man of Sikkim Contest Joy Rides & Flower Show Competition Local Food & Cuisine Stalls showcasing authentic Sikkimese flavors Bird Watching & Band Performances Handloom & Handicraft Exhibitions promoting local artisans Tourism-Focused B2B Interactions to boost regional tourism

The Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025 is more than just a celebration—it is a movement towards sustainable tourism, cultural revival, and economic empowerment. The festival is being organized by the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest Organising Committee, with support from the Department of Tourism, Government of Sikkim.