Sikkim's tourism sector is set for major expansion with infrastructure developments and new skill-building programmes targeted at remote villages, according to Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

At the recent Sikkim Rural Tourism Meeting, officials outlined plans to transform Uttarey village in the Maneybong-Dentam area into a premier destination. Located near the Nepal border, Uttarey is already known for housing the Singshore Bridge, Asia's second-largest suspension bridge, which will soon feature a glass-bottom walkway offering valley views.

"We want to ensure that our youth, especially those in remote villages, can build their skills and earn a livelihood through tourism," Minister Bhutia said. "By promoting homestays and eco-tourism, we aim to showcase Sikkim's cultural heritage to both domestic and international visitors."

The state government has launched "Sikkim Inspires Go," an initiative focused on training unemployed youth and women in approximately 20 tourism-related skills. Participants will have opportunities in Sikkim's growing tourism sector following completion.

A key announcement was the near completion of the Chiwabhanjyang International Road Corridor connecting Sikkim to Nepal. Located at an elevation of 3,139 metres, this mountain pass will serve as a vital cross-border link.

"We are in discussions with the central government to finalise agreements for cross-border trade. We hope for a positive outcome soon," Bhutia stated.

The 18-20 kilometre route from Uttarey to Chiwabhanjyang passes through landscapes featuring views of Mount Kanchenjunga and has been designated as a strategic corridor for enhancing regional connectivity.

Sikkim is also expanding into adventure tourism with the introduction of bungee jumping and hot air balloon trials, with regulatory frameworks being developed to ensure safety standards.