The Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, launched a dedicated Online Payment System for tourism-related establishments during the state’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations held at Manan Bhawan, Gangtok.

The online platform was officially inaugurated by Hon’ble Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang. The move reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining administrative processes and promoting transparency and ease of doing business within the tourism ecosystem.

Tailored to simplify financial transactions for tourism stakeholders, the platform enables owners and operators of hotels, homestays, travel agencies, tour operators, photographers, guides, restaurants, and other tourism-linked entities to make payments related to registration, renewal, upgradation, lease/rent, duplicate licenses, and arrears—all through a single digital interface.

The service is accessible through the “Payment” button on the Department's official website featuring user-friendly navigation, transparent fee structures, and step-by-step guidelines.

This digitization initiative, spearheaded by Shri Binod Sharma, Principal Director (Accounts), aims to reduce manual paperwork, accelerate approval timelines, and foster greater accountability within the sector. Sharma emphasized that the system is a game-changer in enhancing convenience for tourism service providers across Sikkim.

The initiative aligns with Sikkim’s broader push towards e-governance and economic modernization in one of the Northeast’s most tourism-dependent states.