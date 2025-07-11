Sikkim unveils Soreng and Yangang at Kolkata tourism fair, sets new milestone

Sikkim tourism made a remarkable impression at this year’s Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata by unveiling two promising new destinations — Soreng and Yangang.

The strategic launch, backed by powerful visuals and insightful presentations, marks a major push by the Himalayan state to broaden its tourism horizons and deepen its commitment to sustainable, community-driven travel.

With the full support of the Tourism Department, Government of Sikkim, and the World Bank-supported initiative Sikkim Inspires (Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economies), the event highlighted tourism as a crucial lever for enhancing livelihoods, especially for women and youth.

The Soreng Tourism Development Association (STDA) and Yangang Tourism Development Committee (YTDC) played instrumental roles in promoting the new destinations. YTDC’s "Visit Yangang" campaign was particularly well received, shedding light on the town's modern attractions such as the newly inaugurated ropeway and the upcoming skywalk.

In vivid cinematic detail, the showcased films introduced Soreng as a hub for authentic rural adventures and Yangang as a vibrant emerging hotspot. These destinations, still under the radar of mainstream tourism, are now being positioned as ideal getaways for those seeking immersive and eco-conscious Himalayan travel.

The launch saw strong participation from key dignitaries, including Smt. Rajkumari Thapa, MLA and Deputy Speaker; Mr. Aditya Golay, MLA Soreng-Chakung; Sudesh Kumar Subba, MLA Maneybung Dentam and Advisor, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department; Shri Bikash Basnet, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister; and Shri Karma Subba, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister.

Speaking at the event, Thapa said, “Yangang could become a truly remarkable gateway to Sikkim tourism. The ropeway and upcoming skywalk are exciting developments, but what truly sets us apart is the potential for immersive, slow travel experiences.”

Aditya Golay echoed this sentiment, stating, “Soreng offers a perfect setting for rural tourism. With proper branding and promotion, we can empower local communities while sharing our unique stories with the world. As a newly formed district, Soreng holds untapped potential.”

Both leaders attributed Sikkim's tourism progress to the forward-thinking leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, whose policies have focused on youth engagement, community development, and tourism diversification. “We are fortunate to have a visionary like CM PS Golay. His agile leadership has opened doors for innovative tourism,” said Thapa.

The event’s significance was further elevated by the presence of Shri Bikash Basnet, who emphasized the state's political commitment to sustainable tourism. “Sikkim’s strong presence here is a milestone. It shows our resolve to grow responsibly,” he noted.

Hosted by community tourism strategist Robin Basnet, the event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on the rise of rural tourism and the importance of slow travel. Experts exchanged views on marketing strategies, infrastructural needs, and preserving authenticity amid modernization.