The Governor's Secretariat at Raj Bhavan, Gangtok, has announced an exciting opportunity for UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 aspirants from the state of Sikkim. The "Governor's Pratibha Protsaahan Yo-jana" is a comprehensive support programme designed to nurture and empower aspiring civil servants from the region.

Under this initiative, selected candidates will receive extensive support, including tuition, food, and lodging facilities, to aid their preparation for the highly competitive examination. The selection process will involve a written examination and an interview conducted by Raj Bhavan, Gangtok.

The application process commences today, June 8, with the issuance of forms. Interested candidates have until June 19 to submit their applications. The written examination is scheduled for June 22, 2024, followed by interviews on June 26, 2024.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to stay updated by visiting the official Raj Bhavan website at www.rajbhavansikkim.gov.in. Detailed information can also be obtained from the Secretariat, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, Gangtok, or the respective District Collectors' Offices.

Completed application forms should be submitted to the office of the Secretary, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, Gangtok. For any additional queries, candidates can reach out via email at secy.sikkim-edu@nic.in or by calling 9434311897.

The Governor's Pratibha Protsaahan Yo-jana underscores the state's commitment to fostering academic excellence and providing essential support to Sikkim's aspiring civil servants. By addressing the challenges faced by candidates during their preparation, the program aims to empower them to achieve success in the highly competitive UPSC-CSE 2025.