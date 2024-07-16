The interview for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who had appeared for the written examination under the "Governor’s Pratibha Protshaan Yojna" on June 22, was conducted at Raj Bhavan, Sikkim, on July 16.

The interview panel included Khemraj Bhattarai (SCS), Additional Secretary at Raj Bhavan; Sandeep Jha (IAS), Assistant Collector, Gangtok; Surbhi Sharma, Project Coordinator Project UPSC, and Ishan Garg, Deputy Coordinator Project UPSC.

Selected students will now proceed to New Delhi for coaching for the civil service exam.