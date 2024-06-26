A private car carrying teachers to a nearby school plunged into a river in Dentam, West Sikkim on June 26, according to sources.

Preliminary reports suggest, that the car carrying teachers en-route to a nearby school veered off the road and plunged into a river. The accident caused injuries to the occupants, prompting immediate emergency response efforts.

The injured teachers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Unfortunately, one of the passengers died during treatment, as per sources.



Local authorities and emergency services were quick to respond to the scene, assisting in rescue operations and providing necessary support.

The incident has raised concerns in the community, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures on local roads, especially in challenging terrain like West Sikkim.

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