In response to growing traffic congestion in Soreng Bazar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Soreng District, Nahkul Pradhan, has announced a new vehicle movement restriction order aimed at easing traffic flow during peak hours. The order, set to take effect on April 3, 2025, has been issued under Section 159(2) of the Sikkim Police Act, 2008. This measure comes after a noticeable increase in footfall at the District Administration Centre and a rise in the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and earthmovers, transporting construction materials and essential goods throughout Soreng Bazar. Since Soreng was reorganized and became a new district, these factors have significantly impacted the local traffic situation, particularly during the busy morning hours.

The restrictions will be enforced between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM on all official working days, targeting heavy vehicles such as tippers, trucks, and earthmovers. These vehicles will be prohibited from using certain routes, including the stretch from Barakhilay to Jaisy Bhir near the Community Health Centre (CHC) via Kharka Bazar, Soreng Dara Bazar, and CHC. Additionally, the route from Chakung Gate to Bhir Dara near the Power Office, passing through Soreng Police Station, Giri Golai, and Pragati Chowk, will also be restricted. Furthermore, vehicles will not be allowed on the road from Pragati Chowk to Dodak Helipad during the restricted hours. The order specifically excludes government holidays, meaning the restrictions will not apply on those days.

The measure is expected to improve the safety and convenience of the public while ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during peak times. Emergency vehicles, including school buses, ambulances, fire and rescue services, and troop carrier vehicles of paramilitary forces, will be exempt from the restriction. Mr. Pradhan emphasized that the new order was introduced to address the severe traffic jams reported by the public and daily commuters, particularly in the morning, when roads in Soreng Bazar are most congested. The police department aims to ensure that this restriction leads to a more organized traffic pattern, minimizing delays and allowing essential services to function without interruption.

This order will remain in effect from April 3, 2025, until further notice. The public is advised to comply with the new regulations, and the police have ensured that the information will be widely circulated for maximum awareness.