Amid the road restoration on National Highway 10 (NH-10), authorities have directed taxis and heavy vehicles to take alternate routes as there as many vulnerable points along the highway which may get damaged.

In light of the current situation, only private, government and emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply Teesta to Siliguri via NH10.

Earlier, Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that the 52 km stretch of NH-10 is prone to disruptions due to landslides and valley-side subsidence, exacerbated by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023.

To address these issues, the Ministry has sanctioned Rs 394 crore for four landslide mitigation works covering 19 locations in the 2023-24 financial year and Rs 125 crore for two works covering 16 locations in 2024-25.

One project, valued at Rs 68.49 crore, has been awarded, while the remaining five are in the bidding stage.

On July 30, Sikkim's Rajya Sabha MP, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha had highlighted critical infrastructure and policy issues impacting the state during the Rajya Sabha session.

Lepcha underscored the urgency of completing repairs on National Highway 10 (NH 10), Sikkim's primary lifeline, which connects the state to Siliguri.