Sikkim: Vehicular movement restored on NH-10 following landslide clearance between Singtam and Rangpo

Vehicular movement along National Highway-10 in Sikkim resumed after restoration and clearance work was completed at the 20th Mile stretch between Singtam and Rangpo, where a landslide had disrupted traffic movement on Thursday, June 18 morning.

The landslide led to temporary disruption of connectivity along the important highway corridor, affecting commuters and movement towards key destinations in the region. Authorities initiated restoration measures soon after the incident to clear debris and facilitate the reopening of the affected road section for regular traffic.

During the disruption, commuters travelling towards Siliguri, Rangpo and other destinations through the affected corridor were advised to avoid the route to minimise congestion and inconvenience.

As an interim measure, travellers were urged to use the Singtam–Central Pendam–Rangpo road as an alternative route until normal traffic movement was restored.

With clearance operations completed, authorities reopened the highway and resumed regular vehicular movement along the affected stretch.