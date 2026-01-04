Sikkim: Vehicular movement resumes on Toong–Naga Road; load cap enforced at Ritchu bridge

The Toong–Naga Road in Sikkim’s Mangan district was reopened for vehicular movement on January 3, bringing relief to commuters and transporters after months of disruption, officials said.

Vehicles of all categories are allowed to ply on the route towards Chungthang, subject to a maximum load limit of 20 tonnes. The restriction has been imposed due to the load-bearing capacity of the Bailey bridge at Ritchu, officials added.

Authorities have advised motorists and transport operators to strictly adhere to the prescribed load limits to ensure safety and prevent damage to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the alternate route via Sankhlang–Saffo–Shipgyer to Chungthang continues to remain open for vehicles of all classes, offering an additional option for movement of essential goods and passengers.

The Toong–Naga Road had been closed since September last year following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, severely affecting connectivity in the region.