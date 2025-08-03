Sikkim: Vehicular movement suspended on NH-10 from Sevoke to Chitrey for safety measures

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has ordered a full suspension of vehicular traffic on a key 30-km stretch of National Highway-10 (NH-10) between Coronation Bridge (Km 0.0) and Chitrey (Km 30.0) effective from 8 PM on August 3 to 6 PM on August 6, 2025.

The decision has been taken under Section 33 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, and follows an intensive safety review by the NHIDCL. The closure aims to facilitate essential safety and maintenance operations on this heavily-trafficked route, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim (Km 52.1).

The NH-10 corridor serves as a vital lifeline for both commercial transport and tourists moving between Sikkim and the rest of India. Given the geographical sensitivity and hilly terrain, the highway has often required periodic safety interventions, especially during monsoon months prone to landslides and erosion.

Authorities have advised commuters and transporters to plan their travel accordingly and opt for alternative routes where possible. Local administrations in West Bengal and Sikkim are coordinating to minimise disruption during this period.