Sikkim: Veteran politician Tika Gurung bids farewell to politics, urges youth to restore integrity in public life

After nearly five decades of public service, veteran Sikkimese politician and former Chairman of the Naya Bazar–Jorethang Municipal Council, Tika Gurung, has officially announced his retirement from active politics.

In an emotional statement, Gurung said his decision came after much reflection and discussion with family and well-wishers. He expressed disillusionment with the current state of politics in Sikkim, saying it had “drifted from its moral foundation” and lost its sense of direction.

“I have dedicated my life to public service and political work,” Gurung said. “But now, I wish to live peacefully as an ordinary citizen, free from any political affiliation. My only role will be that of a well-wisher to the people.”

Gurung began his political journey on February 22, 1977, serving under stalwarts such as L.D. Kazi and Nar Bahadur Bhandari, both of whom he credited for shaping the state’s political legacy. He was actively associated with the Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP) from 1985 until its merger with the Congress in 2003, after which he joined the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) under Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Gurung said, “Both late Nar Bahadur Bhandari and Pawan Chamling trusted me with responsibilities that helped me serve the people. I will remain forever thankful to them.”

However, Gurung admitted that his engagement with active politics had waned since 2020, citing “differences of opinion” and a growing disconnect with the way politics was being practiced.

Reflecting on the present political atmosphere, the senior leader voiced concern about the erosion of values in public life.

“Politics today has lost its moral compass. The youth, who should be leading with integrity and purpose, seem distracted. We need them to rediscover the true meaning of public service,” he said.

Appealing to young citizens, Gurung urged them to take up the responsibility of restoring honesty and accountability in governance. “Let us remember our roots and our duties to society. Only then can Sikkim move toward a more just and ethical future,” he added.

Gurung concluded by saying he would now devote his time to community welfare and peaceful living, remaining “a simple citizen and well-wisher of the people.”