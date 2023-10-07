Dr. Sharman Rai, PD cum Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department, Government of Sikkim, chaired a pivotal official meeting on October 7, 2023, to evaluate the aftermath of the recent flash flood that wreaked havoc in the state of Sikkim. The meeting brought together senior officials from the AH&VS Department to deliberate on critical issues surrounding animal casualties and relief measures following the devastating flash flood.

During the meeting, high-ranking officials presented comprehensive reports outlining the extent of animal casualties resulting from the flash flood. They also provided an overview of the immediate response actions taken by various teams dispatched to the hardest-hit areas of the state. Dr. Rai expressed his appreciation for the response efforts and stressed the importance of minimizing further animal casualties.

A significant point of discussion centered on the availability and pricing of essential animal feeds and fodder throughout the state. Dr. Rai emphasized the need to prevent vendors and shops from engaging in price gouging. He further urged district Animal Husbandry officials to closely monitor the pricing of feeds and concentrates, ensuring they remain affordable for farmers and animal owners. Efforts were also made to assess the availability of these crucial items with local vendors to avert potential shortages.

In the context of relief efforts, Dr. Rai requested the Managing Director of Sikkim Milk Union to ensure the availability of milk for consumers despite the challenges posed by collection and road blockades.

Addressing the welfare of stray animals, particularly their access to food, emerged as a priority concern during the meeting. Officials deliberated on strategies to ensure that these vulnerable animals receive the necessary care and sustenance.

In the spirit of ongoing relief initiatives, officials discussed upcoming programs, including the planned distribution of free cows to affected communities. Compensation for animal deaths resulting from the flash flood and those due to Lumpy Skin Disease was also on the agenda, with plans formulated to extend support to affected farmers.

The official meeting underlined the AH&VS Department's commitment, as part of the Government of Sikkim, to the welfare of animals and the communities that depend on them. Dr. Rai emphasized the significance of coordinated efforts and partnerships in delivering timely assistance and relief to those affected by the flash flood.