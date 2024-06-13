The All Sikkim Ad-hoc Veterinary Officers have extended heartfelt congratulations to Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, on winning the 11th Sikkim State Assembly Election 2024 for the second consecutive term. They also congratulated the Council of Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly on their victorious outcomes.

Additionally, the officers commended Dr. Indra Hang Subba for securing Sikkim's Member of Parliament seat for the second time.

They acknowledged the notable development achieved during the previous tenure and expressed their admiration for the leadership.

They conveyed their hopes for even greater accomplishments in the upcoming years, trusting the Hon'ble Chief Minister’s visionary plans for the state and its citizens.

Furthermore, the officers welcomed Honorable Minister Puran Kumar Gurung to the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, Government of Sikkim, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

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