Sikkim has appointed Vijay Bhusan Pathak, a retired IAS officer, as the Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary of the state, with immediate effect from January 1, 2025.

Vijay Bhusan has previously held the position of the Chief Secretary in the Government of Sikkim before retiring in December, 2024.

Pathak will now assume the status of the role of Cabinet Minister.

As a respected administrator, he is expected to use his previous experiences to his benefit in amending governance in the state.

Earlier, Sikkim appointed IAS officer Ravindra Telang as the new chief secretary, officials informed.

Telang will replace VB Pathak who will retire from service on December 31.

Telang, an officer of the 1995 batch, was the additional chief secretary in charge of the Education Department in his last assignment. He was appointed to the post in 2022.