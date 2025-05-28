Sikkim has set into motion the "Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan," aiming to bolster over 76,000 farmers state-wide. This initiative, part of a national campaign spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, strives to refine farming practices in anticipation of the Kharif season. Scheduled from 29 May to 12 June 2025, the campaign is orchestrated with assistance from the ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and other related departments.

The campaign holds particular significance in Sikkim, celebrated as India’s pioneering fully organic state. Its emphasis is on fostering organic and climate-smart agricultural techniques specifically suited to local conditions. These efforts include promoting the judicious use of agricultural inputs, guided by Soil Health Cards, to uphold sustainable farming and environmental preservation.

Dr. G. Kadirvel, Director of ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI, stressed that the campaign transcends a mere outreach. "This represents a fusion of age-old farming wisdom and cutting-edge scientific advances. Our aim is to equip even the remotest farmers of Sikkim with the means to confront climate shifts through innovative farming techniques," he articulated. The goal is to meld traditional insights with scientific progress to brace against climate adversities.

To fortify the campaign’s impact, eight dedicated field teams comprising experts from ICAR, KVKs, Central Agricultural University (CAU), and state departments will navigate Sikkim’s varied landscapes. These teams will extend direct support and expertise to farming communities, particularly in tribal and climate-vulnerable zones, to foster broad participation.

The programme also targets raising farmers’ awareness about multiple government schemes available to assist agricultural progression. By enlightening them, the initiative seeks to boost the uptake of government resources, enhancing farming practices and yields.

Interacting with farmers involves not only sharing knowledge but also gathering real-time input to shape forthcoming policies and research. This feedback mechanism is crucial for adjusting strategies to meet the evolving demands of Sikkim's agricultural domain.

Farmers in Sikkim stand to gain from optimised use of agricultural inputs, a practice promoted through the provision of Soil Health Cards. These cards offer vital data that aids in the judicious use of fertilisers and other resources to sustain soil vitality and crop productivity.