Villagers from Gnathang and Kyangnosla Gram Panchayat Units gathered at Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha's Lumsay residence to express gratitude for his parliamentary advocacy on their behalf. The delegation, led by Panchayat members, represented communities along JN Road, including Zuluk and areas extending to the 3rd Mile.

These residents have deep historical ties to the region, with ancestors who defended the sensitive Indo-Tibetan border during conflicts and peacetime. Their families have maintained this legacy by raising livestock, farming difficult terrain, protecting mountain ecosystems, and preserving traditional knowledge of high-altitude medicinal plants in Sikkim.

The primary concern for JN Road residents has been their lack of permanent land rights. Despite generational connections to the area, they live without official settlement recognition, creating constant uncertainty about potential eviction or legal issues regarding their homes, fields, and livestock areas.

"We feel seen and heard. His words in Parliament gave us hope," stated an elderly Zuluk resident during the meeting.

MP Lepcha has repeatedly raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha, advocating for permanent settlement rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, or comparable legislation. He argues this recognition would acknowledge residents' contributions while strengthening border security, increasingly important given recent infrastructure developments across the border.

During the gathering, the MP detailed ongoing efforts and encouraged attendees to fulfill their civic responsibilities. "I will not stop until we find a positive and fair solution," Lepcha promised.

Panchayat President Pema Sherpa provided updates on regional development projects, highlighting the Vibrant Village Initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and services in border communities. She noted the Governor of Sikkim's recent visit as a positive step toward addressing local needs.