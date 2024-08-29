Farmers in Melli Aching village under the Yuksom-Tashiding Constituency are worried over increasing wildlife interference which has led to significant livestock losses.

Despite repeated appeals to the wildlife department, villagers claim that no adequate measures have been taken to address the situation or compensate for their losses.

Karzang Lepcha, a resident of Melli Aching in a letter addressed to the Sikkim Press Club and the Journalists Union of Sikkim wrote about the issue. Lepcha said that wild animal attacks have become an annual threat, with this August alone witnessing the loss of three goats.



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"Despite providing evidence, the wildlife department has not acted on our concerns. The lack of compensation further adds to our burden," Lepcha wrote.

The villagers are appealing to the media to bring attention to this pressing issue, hoping that it will compel the government to provide the necessary support and protection to the affected farmers.