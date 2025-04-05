The Intra-Sikkim Volleyball Tournament 2025 kicked off at the Rabong New Market on April 5. The event, being held as a part of the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025, will run from April 11 to April 16. The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by many important guests and local leaders.

The event was officially inaugurated by the area MLA, Riksal Dorjee Bhutia. In his speech, he expressed happiness over the start of the tournament and said that sports events like this help bring people together and promote unity and fitness. He also wished all the participating teams the best of luck and encouraged the youth to take up sports seriously.

Other dignitaries who were present at the event included Teny Doma Bhutia, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission; Basant Yonzon, former Namchi District Youth Convenor of the SKM Party; Wangyal Sherpa, SDM of Ravangla; Gopal Gurung, CLC President of 09-Barfung Constituency; Zilla Panchayat Member Anjana Sharma; and many Panchayat members and local residents.

The first match of the tournament was played between Team Tanak and Team Yangang. The match kept the crowd on the edge of their seats as both sides won and lost sets alternately. In the end, Team Yangang managed to win the game with a score of 3-2. Their teamwork and strong defense helped them to pull off the victory.

The second match of the day featured Team Hathi Dunga and Team Namchi. This match was more one-sided, as Team Namchi dominated from the beginning. They played with confidence and won the match with a clean 3-0 scoreline. Their powerful smashes and well-organized play impressed the audience.

The Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest is known for promoting the local culture, nature, and sports of the region. This year, the festival is adding a special touch with the first-ever Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Open Volleyball Tournament. This new tournament is expected to attract even more attention and participation in the coming days.