In a bid to create awareness on soil degradation, several people across the state came together and held a rally from Zero Point to Deorali Chorten Monastery programme, ‘Walk for Soil’ on August 20.

Through this walkathon, they spread the message and tried to create awareness on soil degradation and deteriorating soil health.

Walk for Soil is a global movement initiated 24 years ago by the visionary and the founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru to address the soil crisis.



Volunteers for Isha Foundation, Sikkim were joined by conscious citizens, members from Lions Club, Sikkim, Leo children, and other various institutions along with enthusiastic participants from all walks of life.

The walkathon also saw larger participation from Freedom Facility, Tathenchen, and Rainbow Hills Welfare Association and it was a peaceful walk, supported by joyous hearts and lively activities.

The participants also distributed save soil stickers and flyers urging the locals to look into the gravity of soil health and its consequences to the food.

Sadhguru launched the ''Save Soil Movement'' to revitalize the world’s severely depleting soil, water, and agriculture. It seeks to bring people together from around the world to stand up for soil health and support leaders of all nations to institute national policies towards better quality soil. Since the launch of this movement, over 193 countries have instituted national policies in increasing organic content in cultivable soil.

The participants on the culmination of the walk expressed their thankfulness to the police personnel under whose guidance a walk was made possible.