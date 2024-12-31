The global fast-food giant McDonald's has launched its first restaurant in Gangtok, marking its entry into Sikkim and strengthening its foothold in Northeast India. The 2,240-square-foot restaurant, which seats 116 customers, represents the chain's second venture in the northeastern region after Assam.

Franchise operator Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which manages McDonald's operations across North and East India, now oversees 190 restaurants and 75 McCafe locations in these regions. The new Gangtok outlet features modern interior design and architecture.

"The Gangtok restaurant will make our world-class experience accessible to local residents," said McDonald's India - North and East Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan. The expansion aligns with the company's broader strategy to establish a stronger presence in India's northeastern states.

The American fast-food chain's arrival in Sikkim reflects the region's growing economic potential and increasing consumer demand for international dining options. Gangtok, as the state capital and a popular tourist destination, represents a strategic location for the brand's expansion.