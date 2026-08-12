Sikkim welcomes MSME Bill, seeks faster recovery of delayed payments

The Sikkim government has welcomed Parliament's passage of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, saying the changes could help small businesses recover delayed payments faster and improve their access to working capital.

The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3 and by the Lok Sabha on August 7.

The state's Department of Commerce and Industries said on Wednesday that delayed payments continue to be a major concern for MSMEs, affecting cash flow, wages and working capital and making it difficult for smaller enterprises to expand.

"The amendments are an important step towards creating a more supportive and business-friendly environment for MSMEs. Faster recovery of delayed payments and stronger institutional mechanisms will help enterprises manage their working capital more effectively and operate with greater confidence," the department said in a statement.

The amendments seek to strengthen the mechanism for resolving payment disputes involving MSMEs, including by enhancing the role of MSME Facilitation Councils and encouraging greater use of digital systems.

According to the department, the changes are expected to speed up the recovery of outstanding dues, reduce delays in resolving payment disputes and improve working capital availability for small businesses. The measures are also aimed at simplifying business processes and reducing the regulatory burden on MSMEs.

The department said it had conducted awareness and outreach programmes across Sikkim to explain the new provisions to entrepreneurs, MSME associations and other industry stakeholders.

It also urged MSMEs to approach the MSME Facilitation Councils to pursue outstanding payments and recover their legitimate dues.

The department described MSMEs as a key part of Sikkim's local economy, contributing to employment, entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive growth.

It said the new provisions would be particularly important for smaller enterprises, which can face significant operational difficulties when payments are held up for extended periods.

The state government, the department added, remains committed to building an environment that enables MSMEs to receive timely payments and expand sustainably.