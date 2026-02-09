Sikkim welcomes renewed Budget focus on Buddhist tourism circuits

The Sikkim government has welcomed the renewed focus in the Union Budget on the North-East, particularly the announcement of a dedicated scheme to develop Buddhist tourism circuits across the country.

Officials said the proposal signals a continuation and strengthening of the Centre’s approach towards heritage-led development in the region. The Scheme for Development of Buddhist Circuits is expected to support conservation of monasteries and heritage sites, improve connectivity to pilgrimage destinations, and upgrade basic facilities for visitors in states such as Sikkim.

The government noted that the North-East has long been a convergence point of Theravada, Mahayana and Vajrayana Buddhist traditions. The renewed emphasis, officials said, recognises this civilisational link while aligning cultural preservation with economic activity.

According to the state, improved road and transport links to remote monasteries could help expand tourism beyond established urban centres. This is expected to generate employment in hospitality, transport, handicrafts and other tourism-linked services, particularly in rural areas.

Officials described the announcement as significant for Sikkim, where monasteries and sacred sites form a core part of the state’s cultural and historical identity. They said the renewed budgetary focus places equal importance on infrastructure development and heritage protection.

The statement follows recent discussions between the Sikkim leadership and the Union Finance Ministry on infrastructure, tourism and long-term development priorities. The Centre, officials said, reaffirmed its commitment to sustained engagement with northeastern states to support balanced and inclusive growth.