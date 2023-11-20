In an announcement by the state tourism department, Sikkim invites tourists to explore its breathtaking landscapes, reassuring that all regions are open for visitors except the extreme northern part, which has been affected by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

According to the official notification, "It is to inform all tourists that only the extreme Northern part of Sikkim is not accessible. All other destinations of the state are open for tourists, and there is no untoward situation as the impact of the flood in Teesta has since normalized."

The notification goes on to state, "Therefore, all the regions of Sikkim under different districts viz Gangtok, Namchi, Soreng, Pakyong, and Gyalshing are safe to visit, and the weather conditions in these areas are very soothing in this festive season."

Despite the recent challenges, Sikkim is proud to be featured in the prestigious list of Coolest Destinations to Visit in 2024 by National Geographic, as highlighted in the notification.

It's important to note that the GLOF incident in the northern part of Sikkim has resulted in a heavy toll claiming the lives of 43 individuals, with over 70 still missing. The incident significantly impacted tourist footfall during Sikkim's second tourist season. More than 2.50 lakh people are directly or indirectly associated with the tourism industry and despite the challenges the industry has been a significant contributor yielding over 500 crores in revenue before the Covid-19 pandemic.