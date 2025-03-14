As new traffic rules across the country have come into effect from March 1, Sikkim has also introduced stricter penalties for various motor vehicle offences.

The new rules aim to improve road safety and reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless driving, drunk driving, and other violations.

The Sikkim Transport Department has welcomed these stricter penalties, stating that they will help reduce reckless driving, especially in areas prone to accidents. Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules to avoid hefty fines and legal consequences.

Sikkim sees heavy traffic, especially in Gangtok and tourist hotspots like Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, and Pelling, where overloading of tourist vehicles is a concern. The revised fine structure will encourage transport operators to follow safety guidelines more strictly.

Under the revised rules, fines for several offences have been increased significantly. Some violations will now also lead to imprisonment, community service, or even cancellation of the driving licence.

One of the biggest changes is for drunken driving. The fine has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000, along with a possible six-month prison sentence. If the offence is repeated, the fine will go up to Rs 15,000, and the offender may face two years in prison.

For riding without a helmet, the fine has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. In addition, the rider’s licence will be suspended for three months. Similarly, driving without a seatbelt, which earlier had a fine of Rs 100, will now be penalized with a fine of Rs 1,000.

If a person is caught using a mobile phone while driving, they will have to pay Rs 5,000 instead of the previous Rs 500. The penalty for driving without a valid licence has also been increased to Rs 5,000.

To tackle rash driving, the fine for dangerous driving has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Jumping a red signal, which earlier had a fine of Rs 500, will now attract a fine of Rs 5,000. Overloading of vehicles, which previously had a fine of Rs 2,000, will now be penalized with Rs 20,000.

Triple riding on a two-wheeler will now cost Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 100. The fine for driving without insurance has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000, while not having a valid pollution certificate will now result in a fine of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1,000.

One of the most serious violations, not making way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances, will now be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 1,000. Racing or speeding on public roads, which earlier had a fine of Rs 500, will now attract a fine of Rs 5,000.This rule is especially important for Sikkim, where narrow mountain roads often cause delays for emergency services.

The new rules introduce strict penalties for juveniles who commit traffic offences. If a person under 18 years of age is caught violating traffic laws, the fine will now be Rs 25,000. Additionally, the vehicle’s registration will be cancelled for one year, and the juvenile offender will not be eligible to obtain a driving licence until the age of 25. Moreover, the guardian or owner of the vehicle will also be held responsible and may face imprisonment for up to three years.

The government has introduced these new fines and penalties with the objective of reducing accidents and ensuring better traffic discipline. Officials believe that stricter rules will encourage people to follow traffic laws more seriously, making roads safer for everyone.

With tourism increasing in Sikkim, the state government is also planning to launch awareness campaigns for both locals and tourists to educate them about the new traffic regulations. Regular vehicle checks will be conducted, and strict enforcement measures will be put in place to ensure compliance.

The new rules are expected to create a safer and more disciplined traffic system in Sikkim, ensuring that both residents and visitors follow road safety guidelines.