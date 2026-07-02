Sikkim, West Bengal agree on joint Teesta dredging, expand transport and healthcare cooperation

The governments of Sikkim and West Bengal have agreed to jointly undertake scientific sediment management through dredging of the Teesta River to address the rising riverbed caused by the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which severely damaged National Highway 10 and disrupted connectivity to Sikkim.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Prem Singh Tamang and Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, in Kolkata.

At the beginning of the meeting, Tamang congratulated Adhikari on assuming office and wished him a successful tenure.

The two Chief Ministers agreed to jointly pursue scientific dredging of the Teesta River as part of efforts to manage sediment accumulation and mitigate the impact of the elevated riverbed following the 2023 GLOF. The sediment build-up has contributed to damage along National Highway 10, the primary road link connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country.

The meeting also addressed the long-pending proposal for the construction of Suswastha Bhawan Sikkim at the SNT Complex in Siliguri. The proposed facility is intended to support patients from Sikkim travelling to the region for medical treatment. Adhikari approved the proposal and directed the concerned department to issue the necessary permission.

In another key decision, the West Bengal government agreed to increase the countersignature permit quota for Sikkim-registered taxis operating in the state from 3,000 to 6,000. The move is expected to benefit Sikkim's taxi drivers, locally known as Sarathis, while improving inter-state transport services and connectivity, particularly in Siliguri.

Tamang thanked his West Bengal counterpart for the discussions and welcomed the prompt decisions taken on all three issues, describing them as significant steps towards strengthening inter-state cooperation and improving public services.